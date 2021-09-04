BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was hit on Saturday by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the national seismological center said.

The tremor was recorded at 9:54 a.m. local time (01:54 GMT on Friday) in the Pishan (Guma) County in the prefecture of Hotan.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 7 kilometers (over 4 miles).

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.