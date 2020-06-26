(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was hit on Friday by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 5:05 a.m. local time (21:05 GMT on Thursday) 279 kilometers (over 173 miles) southeast of the town of Hotan.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.