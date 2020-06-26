UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xinjiang Hit By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:40 AM

China's Xinjiang Hit by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was hit on Friday by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 5:05 a.m. local time (21:05 GMT on Thursday) 279 kilometers (over 173 miles) southeast of the town of Hotan.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Hotan

Recent Stories

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: U ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s Manufacturing Index down 1.73 pct in Q1- ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cas ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

3 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

4 hours ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.