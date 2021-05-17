UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xinjiang No Longer Origin Of Extremists Arriving In Syria - Ambassador In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:16 PM

China's Xinjiang No Longer Origin of Extremists Arriving in Syria - Ambassador in Beijing

An influx of extremists from China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to Syria has stopped, Syrian Ambassador in Beijing Imad Moustapha told Sputnik, adding that only several hundred militants of Xinjiang origin remain inside the Arab country

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) An influx of extremists from China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to Syria has stopped, Syrian Ambassador in Beijing Imad Moustapha told Sputnik, adding that only several hundred militants of Xinjiang origin remain inside the Arab country.

Xinjiang, China's largest province that borders seven countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been considered as a hotbed of terrorism and extremism. According to the Chinese authorities, it lodged East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a terrorist group which Beijing accused of having links with international terrorist organizations, in particular, Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

"Yes, the flow of radical elements from Xinjiang has stopped. There is still a certain number of them in Syria that are under the protection of Turkey ... I can say that the number of radicalized elements in Xinjiang is getting smaller and smaller.

Now, we can talk about several hundred people," Moustapha said.

The highest ever number of Xinjiang radicals in Syria who were engaged in terrorist activities totaled some 6,000-7,000, the diplomat added.

In a 2017 interview with Sputnik, the ambassador said that about 5,000 militants from Xinjiang fought in the territory of Syria, adding that all of them reached the country via Turkey.

Ankara has repeatedly stated that it is doing everything possible to prevent the movement of foreign militants, who want to fight alongside the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia), across its border with Syria. In 2015, 324 of the 913 foreign fighters detained on the Turkish-Syrian border were Chinese nationals, the most of any country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Syria Russia Turkey China Beijing Border 2017 2015 All From Arab

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

17 minutes ago

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

46 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

46 minutes ago

Sonia Naz becomes first transgender to open busine ..

22 seconds ago

Undiscovered Russia: White City and Tank Battle Fi ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.