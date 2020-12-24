No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday, the regional health commission said Thursday

URUMQI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Wednesday, the regional health commission said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the region had no existing confirmed cases and the four asymptomatic cases were all in the Gaochang District of Turpan City, according to the commission.

Xinjiang reported four asymptomatic cases on Dec. 12 in Turpan and has not registered new infections since then.