China's Xizang Has Over 17,000 5G Base Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) More than 17,000 5G base stations have been built in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region so far, among which 7,035 were newly added this year, according to local communications authorities on Tuesday.

To date, more than 70 percent of the region's administrative villages have access to the 5G network, according to the regional communications administration bureau during a press conference on Xizang's latest advances in the sector.

Xizang opened its first 5G base station in 2019. Over the years, it has continued to improve its 5G communications network coverage across the region, including the major sections of local national highways and sought-after tourist attractions.

It plans to broaden its 5G network service scope to more agricultural and pastoral areas and remote areas in the future, according to the bureau.

