Open Menu

China's Yiwu Boosts Int'l Trade With Increasing Rail Freight To Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China's Yiwu boosts int'l trade with increasing rail freight to Europe

HANGHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The number of import and export containers delivered by freight trains connecting Europe with Yiwu, a small commodity production hub in east China's Zhejiang Province, has surpassed 188,000 twenty-foot-equivalent unit (TEU) containers, according to local customs.

It surpassed 2022 in terms of volume, supplying more high-value products such as solar photovoltaic panels, complete vehicles and spare parts for automobiles, and electronic devices.

The sources of freight for the Yixin'ou (Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe) cargo line train service are also becoming more diverse, and coverage has expanded from Yiwu to Zhejiang as well as other surrounding regions, including Shanghai, Fujian, and Guangdong.

During the first 11 months of the year, the import and export of goods via the Yixin'ou cargo line amounted to 45.46 billion Yuan (about 6.4 billion U.S. Dollars), a year-on-year growth of 14.3 percent.

To date, Yixin'ou has initiated 25 routes, spanning 160 cities in over 50 countries and regions, since its first operation in November 2014.

Related Topics

Import Europe China Vehicles Shanghai Hub November From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for ..

Pakistan calls for holding Israel accountable for its actions

5 minutes ago
 FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Int’ ..

15 minutes ago
 PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

2 hours ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

4 hours ago
Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

5 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

5 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

8 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

17 hours ago

More Stories From World