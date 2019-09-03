A new air freight route was launched linking Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Karachi, a port city of southern Pakistan, according to Kunming Changshui International Airport on Tuesday

The all-cargo air route is operated by China's express giant Yuantong Airlines, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, mainly carrying cross-border e-commerce goods and seafood.

The opening of the route would create a more efficient and convenient air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between the two places.

Karachi, as industrial, commercial, trade and financial center, is Pakistan's largest city and Pakistan's national railway and aviation network center. Its superior geographical position makes it a major transportation link connecting Europe, Asia and Africa.

For a long time, China and Pakistan have carried out all-round mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. The two countries are steadily advancing the construction of China-Pakistan economic Corridor (CPEC) and are committed to building a community of destiny between China and Pakistan to achieve common development.

In recent years, Yunnan Airport Group has fully implemented the requirements of the "Kunming International Aviation Hub Strategic Plan" jointly issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the Yunnan Provincial People's Government, aiming at building an international freight hub for South Asia and Southeast Asia, and comprehensively improving the freight route network.

At present, Yunnan Airport Group has 11 cargo routes, covering domestic coastal cities and Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates and other countries.

In the next step, Yunnan Airport Group would take the opportunity of China (Yunnan) Free Trade Pilot Zone as an opportunity to continue to promote the development strategy of "passenger cargo and cargo", actively explore the air cargo market, and newly open domestic and international cargo routes to build Kunming Airport.

It has become a South Asian Southeast Asian aviation logistics distribution center and a cross-border logistics center.