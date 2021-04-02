UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Yunnan Launches Massive Vaccination Drive In Border Area

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:08 PM

China's Yunnan launches massive vaccination drive in border area

Southwest China's Yunnan Province has launched a large-scale inoculation drive in a border area where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported recently

KUNMING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province has launched a large-scale inoculation drive in a border area where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported recently.

The move that started Thursday aims to vaccinate all eligible residents in four border counties and cities under Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, said the prefecture's disease control and prevention center.

The residents will receive the first shot of the vaccine by April 30, the center said.

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city of Ruili, one of the four counties and cities, since March 30.

Gong Yunzun, Party chief of Ruili, said authorities plan to complete the citywide vaccination in five days.

A total of 159,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, allotted by the central government, arrived in the city on Thursday evening, Gong added.

Ruili, which borders Myanmar, has suspended classes in schools since Wednesday and urged residents to stay home following reports of new infections. A citywide nucleic acid testing was launched on March 31.

The city's supply of daily necessities is stable, Gong said, adding that seven large supermarkets in Ruili can meet the demand for the next two weeks and their stocks can be replenished within three days.

A calm ambiance is observed in local markets, where no price gouging or panic buying has been reported, according to Gong.

Related Topics

China Price Myanmar March April Border Stocks Market All Government

Recent Stories

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

7 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese stocks close higher 2 april 2021

3 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated

4 minutes ago

Four people held, 28 shops, restaurant sealed over ..

4 minutes ago

24 shops sealed over SOPs breach

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.