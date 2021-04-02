Southwest China's Yunnan Province has launched a large-scale inoculation drive in a border area where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported recently

KUNMING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Yunnan Province has launched a large-scale inoculation drive in a border area where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported recently.

The move that started Thursday aims to vaccinate all eligible residents in four border counties and cities under Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, said the prefecture's disease control and prevention center.

The residents will receive the first shot of the vaccine by April 30, the center said.

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city of Ruili, one of the four counties and cities, since March 30.

Gong Yunzun, Party chief of Ruili, said authorities plan to complete the citywide vaccination in five days.

A total of 159,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, allotted by the central government, arrived in the city on Thursday evening, Gong added.

Ruili, which borders Myanmar, has suspended classes in schools since Wednesday and urged residents to stay home following reports of new infections. A citywide nucleic acid testing was launched on March 31.

The city's supply of daily necessities is stable, Gong said, adding that seven large supermarkets in Ruili can meet the demand for the next two weeks and their stocks can be replenished within three days.

A calm ambiance is observed in local markets, where no price gouging or panic buying has been reported, according to Gong.