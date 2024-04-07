China's Yunnan Sees Over 12 Mln Visits During Qingming Holiday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:41 AM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Southwest China's Yunnan Province saw nearly 12.47 million tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, data showed.
This figure was up 59.5 percent from the same holiday in 2019, according to the China Tourism academy.
Tourism revenue totaled 11.32 billion Yuan (about 1.6 billion U.S. Dollars), up 85.
7 percent from the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 epidemic.
Yunnan boasts rich tourism resources, including several UNESCO World Heritage sites. The most popular tourist destinations during this year's Qingming Festival holiday included the old towns of Lijiang and Dali.
Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the deceased and worship their ancestors. Many also spend the three-day holiday for leisure travel.
