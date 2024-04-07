China's Yunnan Sees Over 12 Mln Visits During Qingming Holiday
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Southwest China's Yunnan Province saw nearly 12.47 million tourist trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, data showed.
This figure was up 59.5 percent from the same holiday in 2019, according to the China Tourism academy.
Tourism revenue totaled 11.32 billion Yuan (about 1.6 billion U.S. Dollars), up 85.
7 percent from the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 epidemic.
Yunnan boasts rich tourism resources, including several UNESCO World Heritage sites. The most popular tourist destinations during this year's Qingming Festival holiday included the old towns of Lijiang and Dali.
Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the deceased and worship their ancestors. Many also spend the three-day holiday for leisure travel.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From World
-
Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix results9 minutes ago
-
China's largest freshwater lake sees rising water level19 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for rainstorms19 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall, floods cause significant property damage in Australia's NSW19 minutes ago
-
Indonesia operates 2,800 extra flights for Eid homecoming19 minutes ago
-
China expects over 750 mln inter-regional trips during Qingming holiday19 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea -- uake-29 minutes ago
-
Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two49 minutes ago
-
Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two49 minutes ago
-
Israel says it hit Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Australia to appoint special adviser on probe over Gaza aid workers deaths2 hours ago
-
President Zardari, President Erdogan call for further strengthening of bilateral ties between two co ..2 hours ago