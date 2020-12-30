UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Zhejiang Legislates For Digital Economy Development

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:22 PM

China's Zhejiang legislates for digital economy development

Legislators in east China's Zhejiang Province have reviewed and passed a regulation to promote the digital economy in the province, according to local authorities

HANGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Legislators in east China's Zhejiang Province have reviewed and passed a regulation to promote the digital economy in the province, according to local authorities.

The regulation, which takes effect on March 1, 2021, makes Zhejiang the first provincial-level region in China to legislate for digital economy development.

The regulation will balance the relationship between the government and the market, and will highlight the role of the market.

It requires governments and relevant departments at or above the county level to establish and improve a guarantee system for network and data security; strengthen the supervision and management of the collection, storage, use, processing, transmission, provision, and disclosure of personal data; and investigate and penalize illegal activities that endanger the safety of personal data, such as data leakages.

"The regulation motivates government agencies and relevant departments across the province to link and coordinate. This system innovation takes the lead in the country," said Fang Xingdong, president of the institute of internet and society under the Communication University of Zhejiang.

The digital economy is a major engine of economic growth in Zhejiang. The added value of the digital economy's core industries hit 622.9 billion Yuan (about 95.49 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, an increase of 14.5 percent over the previous year, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

Related Topics

Internet China Lead March 2019 Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Fijians warned to restrict movements to areas affe ..

4 minutes ago

Algerian president returns home after COVID-19 tre ..

4 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Faces Steroids Sm ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Denies Receiving Report on Downed Passenge ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese vaccine proves 79.34 pct effective against ..

7 minutes ago

Number of new coronavirus strain infection cases r ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.