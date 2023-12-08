(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- A delegation from China's Zhejiang Province welcomed Bulgarian tourists at a forum promoting the province's attractions in Sofia on Friday.

During the event, the audience enjoyed a video presentation about Zhejiang, a photo exhibition, a performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments and a tea ceremony.

Hu Wei, vice governor of Zhejiang, said the event at the China Cultural Center showcased his province's beautiful scenery, cultural heritage and dynamic vibrancy. "We hope to use this event as an important opportunity to continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism and other fields," Hu said.

Wang Min, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, said she hoped that interpersonal and cultural exchanges, as well as practical cooperation, between China and Bulgaria would increase. "At the same time, I hope to see more Bulgarian friends embark on a journey to China," she said.

Meanwhile, Director of the China Cultural Center in Sofia Hong Hai introduced China's national tourism brand, "Nihao! ('Hello' in Chinese) China," to Bulgaria.