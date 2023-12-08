Open Menu

China's Zhejiang Province Promotes Cultural Tourism In Bulgaria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China's Zhejiang Province promotes cultural tourism in Bulgaria

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- A delegation from China's Zhejiang Province welcomed Bulgarian tourists at a forum promoting the province's attractions in Sofia on Friday.

During the event, the audience enjoyed a video presentation about Zhejiang, a photo exhibition, a performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments and a tea ceremony.

Hu Wei, vice governor of Zhejiang, said the event at the China Cultural Center showcased his province's beautiful scenery, cultural heritage and dynamic vibrancy. "We hope to use this event as an important opportunity to continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism and other fields," Hu said.

Wang Min, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, said she hoped that interpersonal and cultural exchanges, as well as practical cooperation, between China and Bulgaria would increase. "At the same time, I hope to see more Bulgarian friends embark on a journey to China," she said.

Meanwhile, Director of the China Cultural Center in Sofia Hong Hai introduced China's national tourism brand, "Nihao! ('Hello' in Chinese) China," to Bulgaria.

Related Topics

Governor China Sofia Same Bulgaria Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

5 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

13 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

14 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

14 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

14 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

14 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

14 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

14 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From World