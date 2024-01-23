China's Zhejiang Sees GDP Growth Of 6 Pct In 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) -- China's eastern coastal province of Zhejiang saw its GDP increase by 6 percent to surpass 8.25 trillion Yuan (about 1.16 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, according to the provincial bureau of statistics on Tuesday.
The province's foreign trade of goods ranked third in the country, totaling 4.9 trillion yuan, translating into year-on-year growth of 4.6 percent.
Its trade with Belt and Road participating countries rose 8.2 percent year on year to 2.
55 trillion yuan, accounting for 52.1 percent of the province's total in 2023.
Zhejiang's trade with emerging markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the middle East, Latin America and Africa, totaled 2.46 trillion yuan in 2023, up 10.3 percent year on year.
The number of registered enterprises in Zhejiang had reached 10.34 million by the end of last year, an increase of 9.6 percent year on year, and 10.01 million of them were either private or self-employed.
Recent Stories
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
More Stories From World
-
Beijing simplifies business registration for foreigners via facial ID3 minutes ago
-
China's soybean output hits record high in 20233 minutes ago
-
Japan's bullet train service partly suspended due to power outage3 minutes ago
-
Wife of Malaysia former finance minister charged in assets case13 minutes ago
-
At least 50 injured in major earthquake on China-Kyrgyzstan border43 minutes ago
-
Egypt held to Cape Verde draw without Salah but through to AFCON last 1653 minutes ago
-
Beware teeth-fixing products touted by influencers, dentists warn53 minutes ago
-
Taliban restricting Afghan women from working, seeking health care: UN1 hour ago
-
Evidences, sources prove India supports terrorism in Balochistan: Global Times2 hours ago
-
STF brings together over 100 Industry representatives2 hours ago
-
Twenty dead in southwest China landslide2 hours ago
-
Riyadh to host ‘Model of Care Forum’ with participation of Saudi, International speakers2 hours ago