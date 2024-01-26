(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MELBOURNE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China's top-ranked player Zheng Qinwen booked a mouth-watering Australian Open women's singles final against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as she eyes a maiden Grand Slam title after blasting past qualifier Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine here on Friday.

The 12th seed Zheng is closing in on ending a decade-long title drought in Grand Slam singles for Chinese players after a 6-4, 6-4 win in one hour and 42 minutes.

Her idol Li Na is the only Chinese player to have won a Grand Slam singles title, having famously triumphed at Roland Garros in 2011 before lifting the trophy at the Australian Open exactly a decade ago.

"It feels unbelievable. I'm super excited to have such a great performance. It's tough to explain my emotions right now," said Zheng after her first Grand Slam semifinal.

The 21-year-old Zheng started warm favorite but was wary against No.93 Yastremska, whose giant-killing run in Melbourne included reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic and two-time former tournament winner Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.