China's Zheng Storms Into First Grand Slam Final At Australian Open (updated)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MELBOURNE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) -- China's top-ranked player Zheng Qinwen booked a mouth-watering Australian Open women's singles final against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as she eyes a maiden Grand Slam title after blasting past qualifier Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine here on Friday.
The 12th seed Zheng is closing in on ending a decade-long title drought in Grand Slam singles for Chinese players after a 6-4, 6-4 win in one hour and 42 minutes.
Her idol Li Na is the only Chinese player to have won a Grand Slam singles title, having famously triumphed at Roland Garros in 2011 before lifting the trophy at the Australian Open exactly a decade ago.
"It feels unbelievable. I'm super excited to have such a great performance. It's tough to explain my emotions right now," said Zheng after her first Grand Slam semifinal.
The 21-year-old Zheng started warm favorite but was wary against No.93 Yastremska, whose giant-killing run in Melbourne included reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic and two-time former tournament winner Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From World
-
China hands over equipment to help build capacity of Zambia's Foreign Ministry9 minutes ago
-
China extends more inclusive loans to small businesses in 20239 minutes ago
-
Russian court extends US journalist Gershkovich's detention by 2 months9 minutes ago
-
China to build big data center for new materials9 minutes ago
-
South Africa's genocide case against Israel rallies Global South support9 minutes ago
-
China kicks off Spring Festival travel rush with 9 bln trips expected19 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday19 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure19 minutes ago
-
Number of Chinese tourists to Slovenia almost triples in 202319 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update29 minutes ago
-
Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON1 hour ago
-
Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks1 hour ago