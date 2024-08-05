China's Zou Jingyuan Defends Olympic Men's Parallel Bars Title
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) China's Zou Jingyuan produced a commanding performance on the parallel bars to successfully defend his Olympic title at the Paris Games on Monday.
Zou, only the second ever back-to-back Olympic champion on the apparatus, was joined on the podium by Ukraine's Illia Kovtun in silver, with Japan's Shinnosuke Oka claiming bronze.
Kovtun was first to go and set a high standard with a score of 15.500 points.
He led the pack until Zou took to the stage to seduce the judges and the crowd with his faultless 16.
200pt routine.
He let out a triumphant cry after a
n explosive dismount, knowing he had done enough to emulate Japan's Sawao Kato, Olympic champion in 1972 and 1976.
Zou was adding gold to the team and rings silver already claimed in Paris.
His 16.200 score matched his qualifying mark and is the highest score so far at the 2024 Olympic gymnastics competition.
