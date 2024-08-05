Open Menu

China's Zou Jingyuan Defends Olympic Men's Parallel Bars Title

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

China's Zou Jingyuan defends Olympic men's parallel bars title

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) China's Zou Jingyuan produced a commanding performance on the parallel bars to successfully defend his Olympic title at the Paris Games on Monday.

Zou, only the second ever back-to-back Olympic champion on the apparatus, was joined on the podium by Ukraine's Illia Kovtun in silver, with Japan's Shinnosuke Oka claiming bronze.

Kovtun was first to go and set a high standard with a score of 15.500 points.

He led the pack until Zou took to the stage to seduce the judges and the crowd with his faultless 16.

200pt routine.

He let out a triumphant cry after a

n explosive dismount, knowing he had done enough to emulate Japan's Sawao Kato, Olympic champion in 1972 and 1976.

Zou was adding gold to the team and rings silver already claimed in Paris.

His 16.200 score matched his qualifying mark and is the highest score so far at the 2024 Olympic gymnastics competition.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Paris Japan Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World