BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Chinese Academy of Sciences is confident that the upcoming assembly of the Alliance of International Science Organizations (ANSO) in Moscow will be successful, Bai Chunli, the president of the academy, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, the second ANSO Governing board Meeting convened in Beijing. Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, took part in the meeting, following which he told Sputnik that the ANSO assembly would be held in Moscow in May 2020.

"Yesterday, we reviewed the work we have done over the past year. Since about another 18 organizations have expressed interest in joining ANSO, we have set up an international secretariat.

All of the work that we have done has been with the continued support of the secretariat and ANSO member-countries, so we are confident that the assembly, due to take place in Russia next year, will be successful," the academy president said.

ANSO was established at China's initiative in 2018. It unites the academies of sciences of over 30 countries-participants in China's Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project. The alliance's activities are aimed at promoting shared sustainable development goals through implementing international cooperation initiatives in science and technology.