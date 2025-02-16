Chinese Adaptation Of "Hamlet" To Return To Beijing's National Performing Arts Center
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A Chinese adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic work "Hamlet" will be staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing in late February.
The drama was produced by the NCPA and premiered in 2016 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's passing.
The drama incorporates the role of translator Zhu Shenghao, whose story moves in parallel with the original plot of "Hamlet." Zhu was the first Chinese translator of Shakespeare's 30-plus plays before he died in 1944.
From Feb. 21 to 27, the original cast of the NCPA Drama Troupe will return to the stage, once again bringing Shakespeare's timeless theatrical magic to audiences.
