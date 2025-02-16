Open Menu

Chinese Adaptation Of "Hamlet" To Return To Beijing's National Performing Arts Center

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Chinese adaptation of "Hamlet" to return to Beijing's national performing arts center

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A Chinese adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic work "Hamlet" will be staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing in late February.

The drama was produced by the NCPA and premiered in 2016 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's passing.

The drama incorporates the role of translator Zhu Shenghao, whose story moves in parallel with the original plot of "Hamlet." Zhu was the first Chinese translator of Shakespeare's 30-plus plays before he died in 1944.

From Feb. 21 to 27, the original cast of the NCPA Drama Troupe will return to the stage, once again bringing Shakespeare's timeless theatrical magic to audiences.

Recent Stories

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

11 minutes ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

25 minutes ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

41 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

2 hours ago
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

2 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

2 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

3 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

3 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World