Chinese aerospace company launches smart industry platforms

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) has rolled out five smart industry platforms in fields like urban governance, smart agriculture and vaccine supervision, according to a forum held Tuesday.

The 2019 Smart Industry Summit Forum, held in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, focuses on smart governance, with over 600 experts and industry representatives attending, including 11 academicians from the Chinese academy of Engineering and Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The urban governance service platform, for example, will use big data analysis technology in urban infrastructure planning, construction and management, so as to help decision-makers solve governance problems, said CASIC.

Liu Shiquan, general manager of CASIC, said the company will deepen cooperation with Wuxi, a highland of the internet of Things (IoT), in the field of security of the IoT industry, intelligent manufacturing and weather radar.

A new generation of information technologies like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing are integrating with China's traditional industries, and the country is advancing towards a smart society, said experts at the forum.