UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Aerospace Company Launches Smart Industry Platforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:19 PM

Chinese aerospace company launches smart industry platforms

China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) has rolled out five smart industry platforms in fields like urban governance, smart agriculture and vaccine supervision, according to a forum held Tuesday

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) has rolled out five smart industry platforms in fields like urban governance, smart agriculture and vaccine supervision, according to a forum held Tuesday.

The 2019 Smart Industry Summit Forum, held in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, focuses on smart governance, with over 600 experts and industry representatives attending, including 11 academicians from the Chinese academy of Engineering and Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The urban governance service platform, for example, will use big data analysis technology in urban infrastructure planning, construction and management, so as to help decision-makers solve governance problems, said CASIC.

Liu Shiquan, general manager of CASIC, said the company will deepen cooperation with Wuxi, a highland of the internet of Things (IoT), in the field of security of the IoT industry, intelligent manufacturing and weather radar.

A new generation of information technologies like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing are integrating with China's traditional industries, and the country is advancing towards a smart society, said experts at the forum.

Related Topics

Weather Internet Technology China Agriculture Company Wuxi 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

Experts for revised approach towards gender equali ..

46 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council to host iSportconnect Summit

25 minutes ago

OPPO to Launch 5G Smartphones Powered by Qualcomm ..

29 minutes ago

US welcomes change in Pakistan’s credit outlook ..

31 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

38 minutes ago

Pak-SL Tests to mark new era, to encourage int'l t ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.