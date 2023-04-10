Chinese Aircraft Carrier Participating in Drills Near Taiwan - Chinese Military

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong is taking part in military exercises near Taiwan with focus on encircling maneuvers around the island, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Monday.

The troops of the command are staying around Taiwan as part of exercises, which are for the first time carried out with the involvement of the aircraft carrier Shandong, the command said on Chinese social network WeChat.

Shandong is the second aircraft carrier in service of the Chinese navy and the first of the country's own production. It is 315 meters (1033 feet) long, 75 meters wide, weighs 70,000 tonnes and is capable of reaching speeds up to 31 nautical knots (35 miles per hour). According to Chinese media, 36 J-15 fighter jets can be based on its board. China started building the aircraft carrier in 2013 and launched it in April 2017.

On Saturday, Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), announced that the Chinese military would conduct exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan from April 8-10, adding that the exercises will serve as a warning for the advocates of the island's independence and a necessary measure aimed at upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On Sunday, the armed forces of Taiwan registered 70 Chinese aircraft approaching the island with 35 of them crossing the so called median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry also spotted 11 PLA ships in the vicinity of the island.

The situation around Taiwan has recently escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.