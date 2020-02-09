Chinese Airline Adjusts Flights to US Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Air China, the largest Chinese airline, has adjusted its flights to the United States because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The epidemic has seriously impacted on the aviation market. In order to help meet the needs for the cultural and business exchanges between the two countries and maintain air links to major cities of the United States, Air China has decided to make adjustments to its capacity input, route structure and flights," the company said in a statement, published on Saturday.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists. Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is 811 in China alone, with the total number of registered cases standing at 37,198, according to the country's National Health Commission.

Due to the outbreak, many airlines throughout the globe have suspended flights to and from China.