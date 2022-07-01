UrduPoint.com

Chinese Airlines Buy 292 Planes From Airbus For Total Of $37 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Chinese airlines buy 292 planes from Airbus for total of $37 bn

Four Chinese airlines will buy a total of 292 planes from Airbus in a $37 billion windfall for the aviation giant, the carriers said in separate statements Friday

Beijing, July 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Four Chinese airlines will buy a total of 292 planes from Airbus in a $37 billion windfall for the aviation giant, the carriers said in separate statements Friday.

China Eastern said it had agreed to purchase 100 A320neo jets and China Southern said on the same day that it would buy 96 of the same model.

Air China and its subsidiary Shenzhen Airlines also confirmed the purchase of a combined 96 A320neo planes, according to separate filings.

The orders come after a bumper year for Airbus, which posted record profits for 2021 after a two-year pandemic slump, giving the company a further boost over US rival Boeing.

Airbus confirmed the sale in a statement on Friday, saying the deals showed "the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market".

It said the deals have "brought to conclusion these long and extensive discussions that have taken place throughout the difficult Covid pandemic".

Boeing's business in China -- one of the world's largest aviation markets -- was hit in recent years by uncertainty over its 737 MAX planes, which were suspended from use in the country after deadly crashes in 2019.

Chinese authorities finally gave the go-ahead for the 737 MAX to resume service last year after making a series of safety adjustments.

Air China on Friday said its latest purchase would "optimise fleet structure and supplement capacity in the long term".

Related Topics

World Business China Company Sale Shenzhen Buy Same 2019 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

IG Islamabad put security on high alert

IG Islamabad put security on high alert

3 minutes ago
 DIGP South for strict implementation of code of co ..

DIGP South for strict implementation of code of conduct in local bodies polls

3 minutes ago
 Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sis ..

Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

5 minutes ago
 Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

5 minutes ago
 Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Las ..

Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Lasbela Press Club

5 minutes ago
 Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye relations ..

Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye relations: Oguz Konzanli

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.