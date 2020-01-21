Chinese Airlines Urged to Offer Free Refund for Wuhan Related Tickets - Aviation Authority

Chinese airlines should offer free refunds if passengers decide to cancel tickets related to Wuhan, the epicenter of the recent coronavirus in China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a statement on Tuesday

"On Jan 21, the CAAC issued a directive urging all airlines take adequate measures to contain the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus. At the same time, to focus on customer service, for the passengers who bought tickets related to Wuhan, if they want to request a refund, the airlines should handle such requests free of charge," the statement said.

The new coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province in the beginning of January, after a number of patients exhibited pneumonia-like symptoms. Local health authorities said the first group of patients was business owners in a seafood market, which reportedly also sold live wild animals.

According to the latest figure from China's National Health Commission, the number of confirmed pneumonia cases infected by the new coronavirus in the country jumped to 291 by the end of Monday.