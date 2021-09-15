Chinese Ambassador Condemns Ban Barring Him From UK Parliamentary Events

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The new Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Zheng Zeguang, banned from participating in parliamentary events by the Speakers in the House of Commons and Lords, condemned this "shortsighted, reckless and cowardly move."

"The decision of the UK Parliament reflects the narrow and parochial mindset of some individuals in the UK. It is a shortsighted, reckless and cowardly move. We despise and strongly condemn this," a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London said.

The decision of the parliamentary speakers comes after China, in March, imposed sanctions on ten members of the British parliament and organizations over what China referred to as the spread of "slanderous rumours and disinformation" on human rights abuses in the autonomous Xinjiang territory in the northwest of the country.

According to the embassy's spokesperson, "China's sanctions on a handful of anti-China parliamentarians of the UK, announced in March, were completely justified and reasonable."

The spokesperson stressed that by preventing the Chinese Ambassador from attending events by invitation, the British Parliament is "disregarding the fundamental interest of the Chinese and British people and ignoring international protocol."

On Wednesday, the diplomat was due to attend a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary China Group, which was established to strengthen bilateral relations between China and the UK.