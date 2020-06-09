Chinese Ambassador Expects Relations With Russia to Only Strengthen After Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

China and Russia will build on their cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, emerging as stronger partners after the pandemic, Chinese Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) China and Russia will build on their cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, emerging as stronger partners after the pandemic, Chinese Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

The two countries supported each other in overcoming the peaks of the epidemic, sending humanitarian aid when it was needed most. Since China was the first to confront and counter coronavirus, it also sent a team of 10 medical experts to Russia in April to exchange experience.

"The experience of China and Russia in the fight against the pandemic will be transformed into impetus to accelerate the development of Chinese-Russian relations after the epidemic," Zhang said.

The ambassador recalled that, despite the pandemic, bilateral trade increased by 3.4 percent to $25.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 year-on-year. China's imports from Russia grew by 17.3 percent to $16.2 billion, with Russia ranking first among the country's main trading partners in terms of imports growth.

As the two economies recover from the coronavirus crisis, the ambassador expressed hope that China and Russia "will continue to closely cooperate while jointly responding to the challenges of the pandemic" to further strengthen relations and implement their goal to boost bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2024.