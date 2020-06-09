UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador Expects Relations With Russia To Only Strengthen After Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

Chinese Ambassador Expects Relations With Russia to Only Strengthen After Pandemic

China and Russia will build on their cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, emerging as stronger partners after the pandemic, Chinese Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) China and Russia will build on their cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, emerging as stronger partners after the pandemic, Chinese Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

The two countries supported each other in overcoming the peaks of the epidemic, sending humanitarian aid when it was needed most. Since China was the first to confront and counter coronavirus, it also sent a team of 10 medical experts to Russia in April to exchange experience.

"The experience of China and Russia in the fight against the pandemic will be transformed into impetus to accelerate the development of Chinese-Russian relations after the epidemic," Zhang said.

The ambassador recalled that, despite the pandemic, bilateral trade increased by 3.4 percent to $25.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 year-on-year. China's imports from Russia grew by 17.3 percent to $16.2 billion, with Russia ranking first among the country's main trading partners in terms of imports growth.

As the two economies recover from the coronavirus crisis, the ambassador expressed hope that China and Russia "will continue to closely cooperate while jointly responding to the challenges of the pandemic" to further strengthen relations and implement their goal to boost bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2024.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia China April 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ten arrested in Nothia anti-encroachment operation ..

1 minute ago

Seoul Consults With US on N. Korea Decision to Cut ..

1 minute ago

NHA attaching top priority to up-gradation of Balo ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand cuts research to keep Antarctica virus ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Believes Coronavirus Restrictions in Mosco ..

1 minute ago

Putin Does Not Plan to Hold Talks With Erdogan on ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.