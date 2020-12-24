Chinese Ambassador Hopes Russia-China Tourist Flows to Recover Quickly After Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) China believes that the flow of tourists between Russia and China will quickly recover when the coronavirus pandemic ends, Chinese Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

"We believe that the number of tourists will quickly recover after the pandemic, and tourism cooperation between the two countries will open up even broader prospects," Zhang said.

The ambassador noted that the recovery of tourism depends on the development of epidemiological situation in both countries and the efficiency of work made during the pandemic.

According to Zhang, there are currently no specific schedule for tourism recovery.