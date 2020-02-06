UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Relays Xi Jinping's Gratitude To Putin For Support - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:43 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, after presenting his credentials at the Kremlin on Wednesday, conveyed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin words of gratitude from Chinese President Xi Jinping for his support in connection with the new coronavirus outbreak, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

Putin had previously sent a telegram to President Xi in which he expressed his sympathies over the outbreak and his willingness to help with China's response.

"The ambassador said that chairman Xi Jinping hoped for a new meeting and was grateful to the president of the Russian Federation for the telegram addressed to him.

He noted that the support was especially valuable now," the source said.

The new coronavirus has killed over 500 people all but two were in China and created over 28,000 confirmed cases worldwide since it was detected in December.

On January 30, the speaker of Russia's upper house confirmed that Russia and China were working together to develop a vaccine against the virus.

