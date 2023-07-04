Open Menu

Chinese Ambassador Says Japan Should Halt Fukushima Water Discharge Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Japan should halt a planned discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) and discuss the move and alternatives with neighboring countries as the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report assessing the safety of the release into the ocean should not be the only legitimate ground for the discharge, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao said on Tuesday.

"(Japan) should cease the realization of the discharge plan into the sea, agree to discuss all possible disposal options, allow all concerned parties to conduct independent sampling and analysis, and effectively address the concerns of all parties," Jianghao said.

The diplomat added that the IAEA's report could not serve as a "pass ticket" for Japan to discharge the contaminated water into the ocean and called on the energy agency to commit to the principles of objectivity, impartiality and professionalism and take into account alternative opinions of experts.

"The discharge of radioactive water from the Fukushima-1 NPP will affect the health of people all over the world, global marine environment and international public interests, this issue has caused widespread concern of the global community.

China has repeatedly expressed its stance to Japan on the disposal of radioactive water from the Fukushima-1 NPP," Jianghao said.

He added that at least five ways of contaminated water disposal had been suggested to Tokyo, including an injection into the reservoir, discharge into the ocean, steam ejection, hydrogen emission and long-term storage.

In 2021, Japan announced its plan to dispose Fukushima's treated water and invited the IAEA to verify its safety. Some countries, including New Zealand and South Korea, have opposed Japan's plans, with Tokyo reportedly hoping that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's mission would change their views.

Tokyo had initially planned to begin discharging water purified of all radionuclides except tritium into the ocean 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away from the station this spring. However, the deadline was pushed back to the summer of 2023 due to adverse weather conditions and other factors.

