BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Chinese ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming criticized on Thursday the UK authorities's position on Hong Kong's new security law and called it "a gross interference" in the internal affairs.

On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office summoned the ambassador to meet with Under-Secretary Simon MacDonald over the new legislation, which, according to London, violates the 1997 handover declaration envisioning the city's autonomy.

"During the meeting, Ambassador Liu categorically rejected the unwarranted accusations of the UK side against the national security law for Hong Kong SAR and stated China's solemn position regarding the wrong remarks and deeds of the UK side," the Chinese diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The embassy cited Liu as calling the recent remarks by the UK side on the national security law for Hong Kong "irresponsible and unwarranted."

"They represent a gross interference in China's internal affairs and run counter to the important principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in each other's internal affairs endorsed by the UN Charter and the Joint Communiqué of the UK and China on exchange of ambassadors.

The Chinese side expresses its grave concern and strong opposition," the statement read.

In addition, the ambassador rejected groundless accusations of the UK government against the national security law, adding that "it is always the central government of a country that is responsible for upholding national security."

The ambassador called the new law in Hong Kong "timely, necessary and reasonable."

"This is the fundamental solution that will end the chaos and restore order in Hong Kong. It demonstrates the inherent requirements of 'One Country, Two Systems' and will ensure the steady and sustained implementation of this important policy," the statement added.

The new national security law penalizing secession, subversion and terrorism in the autonomous city, was unanimously adopted on Tuesday. The move sparked a fresh wave of protests in Hong Kong on Wednesday, which were promptly followed by dozens of arrests warranted by the new legislation.