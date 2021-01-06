UrduPoint.com
Chinese Ambassador Slams 'Third Party Meddling' In Border Row With India

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Chinese Ambassador Slams 'Third Party Meddling' in Border Row With India

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday spoke out against outside involvement in the China-India border dispute in response to Washington's gestures of support for New Delhi.

Last week, the US Congress passed the country's defense budget for 2021, which contained a bipartisan provision condemning China's military activity in the border region of Ladakh. On Tuesday, outgoing US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster emphasized the US-India cooperation as New Delhi faces Beijing in the border dispute.

"We have noticed recent remarks with reference to #China by the #US side. We firmly oppose any third party meddling in #China-#India border issue and hope the #US relations with others not target any specific country," the Chinese ambassador tweeted.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in late May. Despite the countries' diplomats and military officials engaging in talks to de-escalate tensions, both sides continue to boost their forces in the region.

