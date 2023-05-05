UrduPoint.com

Chinese Ambassador To Canada 'Strongly Protested' Threat To Expel Its Diplomats - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu in a meeting with Canadian officials strongly protested Ottawa's threat to expel some of its diplomatic and consular staff, Beijing's embassy in Canada said in a statement.

Earlier today, Canada summoned Cong after media reports informed that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) allegedly said Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong and his family were targeted by the Chinese government after he sponsored a motion to accuse China of genocide against Uighurs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly then said that Canada was assessing all available options, including the expulsion of diplomats.

"On May 4, Chinese Ambassador to Canada, H.E. Cong Peiwu met with the senior official of the Global Affairs Canada. Ambassador Cong set forth China's stern position and protested strongly on the Canadian side's threat to expel the relevant Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel based on rumors of the so-called 'China Interference' hyped up by some Canadian politicians and media," the embassy said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The diplomatic mission lamented attempts by Canadian lawmakers to make political gains by capitalizing on the current media portrayal of China-related issues, notably on the alleged interference in Canada's elections of 2019 and 2021, which seeks to smear Beijing.

Cong said China has and always will adhere to the non-interference principle in a country's internal affairs, and noted the embassy's firm rejection of statements implying otherwise, according to the release.

"China strongly deplores and firmly rejects this," the statement said.

The statement said in accordance with the Consular Agreement Between the Government of Canada and the Government of the People's Republic of China, and other international conventions on diplomacy, both consular and diplomatic officials fulfill their duties.

Cong emphasized the necessity of respecting embassy and consular officials in the fulfillment of their regular duties, the statement said, and avoid trying to discredit them.

"Should the Canadian side continue to make provocations, China will play along every step of the way until the very end," the statement said.

Beijing recommended that Canada immediately stop the "political farce", the statement continued, which is leading relations between the two countries down a dangerous path.

