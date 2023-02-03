Chinese Ambassador to Canada Summoned Over Suspected Spy Balloon Incident - Reports

Global Affairs Canada summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa over the incident involving a suspected spy balloon flying over the country, Global News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Global Affairs Canada summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa over the incident involving a suspected spy balloon flying over the country, Global news reported on Friday.

The report said, citing undisclosed sources from National Defence, that the alleged Chinese spy balloon trespassed on Canadian airspace for some time.

Accordingly, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the Chinese Ambassador to Canada was summoned on Thursday over an incident involving a suspected spy balloon.

On Thursday, an alleged Chinese Spy balloon was detected over the skies of Montana by the US Defence Department.

Shortly after, the Canadian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement saying it was also tracking the balloon through NORAD, and that Canadians security was ensured, and all measures were being taken to protect the country's airspace.

Furthermore, National Defence added it was also monitoring a possible second incident.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry addressing Montana's incident, lamented its "civilian airship" deviated from its course, stressing that it was not a spy balloon, but one mainly used in meteorological research.