UrduPoint.com

Chinese Ambassador To Canada Summoned Over Suspected Spy Balloon Incident - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Canada Summoned Over Suspected Spy Balloon Incident - Reports

Global Affairs Canada summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa over the incident involving a suspected spy balloon flying over the country, Global News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Global Affairs Canada summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa over the incident involving a suspected spy balloon flying over the country, Global news reported on Friday.

The report said, citing undisclosed sources from National Defence, that the alleged Chinese spy balloon trespassed on Canadian airspace for some time.

Accordingly, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the Chinese Ambassador to Canada was summoned on Thursday over an incident involving a suspected spy balloon.

On Thursday, an alleged Chinese Spy balloon was detected over the skies of Montana by the US Defence Department.

Shortly after, the Canadian Ministry of National Defence issued a statement saying it was also tracking the balloon through NORAD, and that Canadians security was ensured, and all measures were being taken to protect the country's airspace.

Furthermore, National Defence added it was also monitoring a possible second incident.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry addressing Montana's incident, lamented its "civilian airship" deviated from its course, stressing that it was not a spy balloon, but one mainly used in meteorological research.

Related Topics

China Canada Montana Ottawa All From

Recent Stories

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

1 minute ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

2 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat product ..

Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is im ..

2 minutes ago
 Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held ..

Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held on Feb 10: The caretaker Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit ..

China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit in balance

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.