Chinese Ambassador to France Says Beijing Not Supplying Arms to Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) China is not supplying Russia with arms, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shae said on Wednesday.

"No. I don't think Russia needs Chinese arms," the ambassador said in an interview with BFMTV in response to a question about whether China is supplying weapons to Russia.

The diplomat added that China maintains a neutral position on the conflict in Ukraine and favors a peaceful solution.

"We want peace.

Our position on Ukraine is to promote the negotiation process," the ambassador added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. China has repeatedly expressed its support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.