Chinese Ambassador to India Says Beijing Never Claimed Land Outside Own Territory

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) China has always opposed all forms of hegemony and power politics and never claimed land outside of its own territory, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday in comments on the recent escalation on the border in the Ladakh region.

"As a result of friendly negotiations, China delineated the border with 12 of its 14 land neighbors, turning the land borders into friendly cooperation ties. This shows that we can find the right way to solve problems through peaceful negotiations on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment of each other. One of the facts is that China has never claimed land outside of its own territory. The 'expansionist' label cannot be attached to China," the ambassador said at a workshop on Indian-Chinese relations.

The ambassador also noted that "China and India's focus on partnership, friendly cooperation and common development remains unchanged.

Violent clashes first broke out on May 5 in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, and soldiers from both sides suffered injuries in a skirmish involving roughly 250 troops. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died during a confrontation that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops.

Earlier in July, Indian and Chinese representatives reaffirmed their commitment to a complete disengagement of troops and the de-escalation of hostilities along the border between the two countries, stating that a meeting of senior commanders was planned. On Thursday, Indian Ministry of External Affairs representative Anurag Srivastava said that the disengagement process along the line of control between two nations was still ongoing following the recent deadly clashes on the border.