UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador To India Says Beijing Never Claimed Land Outside Own Territory

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:34 PM

Chinese Ambassador to India Says Beijing Never Claimed Land Outside Own Territory

China has always opposed all forms of hegemony and power politics and never claimed land outside of its own territory, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday in comments on the recent escalation on the border in the Ladakh region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) China has always opposed all forms of hegemony and power politics and never claimed land outside of its own territory, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday in comments on the recent escalation on the border in the Ladakh region.

"As a result of friendly negotiations, China delineated the border with 12 of its 14 land neighbors, turning the land borders into friendly cooperation ties. This shows that we can find the right way to solve problems through peaceful negotiations on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment of each other. One of the facts is that China has never claimed land outside of its own territory. The 'expansionist' label cannot be attached to China," the ambassador said at a workshop on Indian-Chinese relations.

The ambassador also noted that "China and India's focus on partnership, friendly cooperation and common development remains unchanged.

"

Violent clashes first broke out on May 5 in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, and soldiers from both sides suffered injuries in a skirmish involving roughly 250 troops. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died during a confrontation that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops.

Earlier in July, Indian and Chinese representatives reaffirmed their commitment to a complete disengagement of troops and the de-escalation of hostilities along the border between the two countries, stating that a meeting of senior commanders was planned. On Thursday, Indian Ministry of External Affairs representative Anurag Srivastava said that the disengagement process along the line of control between two nations was still ongoing following the recent deadly clashes on the border.

Related Topics

India Line Of Control China Died May July Border All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

1 hour ago

British Airways parent IAG swoops for more cash to ..

2 minutes ago

PPIC3 to remain operational during Eid holiday's

2 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Hope for Release o ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

1 hour ago

Report Finds New Zealand Forces Misled Authorities ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.