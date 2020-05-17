UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador To Israel Found Dead In Tel Aviv Home - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his home in the outskirts of Tel Aviv early on Sunday, media reported.

The death was confirmed in an official briefing by the embassy but its cause has not been revealed, though initial assessments point to death due to natural causes, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The ambassador was appointed in February and previously served as an ambassador to Ukraine in 2016-2019.

Police have cordoned off the apartment and launched a probe into possible foul play, though maintain that the ambassador was found in his bed with no signs of struggle, the newspaper added.

Du was known as a critic of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused China of fumbling the coronavirus response during an official visit to Israel earlier this week.

The diplomat is survived by a wife and son.

Related Topics

Dead Israel Ukraine China Visit Wife February Sunday Media Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

13 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

15 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

15 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.