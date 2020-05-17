Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his home in the outskirts of Tel Aviv early on Sunday, media reported.

The death was confirmed in an official briefing by the embassy but its cause has not been revealed, though initial assessments point to death due to natural causes, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The ambassador was appointed in February and previously served as an ambassador to Ukraine in 2016-2019.

Police have cordoned off the apartment and launched a probe into possible foul play, though maintain that the ambassador was found in his bed with no signs of struggle, the newspaper added.

Du was known as a critic of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused China of fumbling the coronavirus response during an official visit to Israel earlier this week.

The diplomat is survived by a wife and son.