MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Chinese Ambassador in London Liu Xiaoming has condemned the UK government's decision to remove the Chinese tech giant Huawei from the development of 5G networks.

"Disappointing and wrong decision by the UK on #Huawei. It has become questionable whether the UK can provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries," Liu wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden said that the government would ban Huawei-produced equipment for 5G networks beginning at the end of the year. In addition, UK mobile providers will have to completely remove Huawei equipment from the country's 5G networks by 2027. According to Dowden, this decision was made over national security considerations and sanctions imposed by the US against Huawei.

The decision marks a significant u-turn for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who previously stated that the Chinese company would be allowed to work on non-sensitive parts of the UK's 5G network.

In late June, Huawei was given the approval to begin work on an optoelectronic research and development center in the UK city of Cambridge. The company plans to invest 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) into the site, which will create roughly 400 jobs.

London has been among the states that introduced restrictions against Huawei after the United States imposed sanctions on the company due to allegations that the company was working with the Chinese government. The firm refutes the claims as unjustified and politically motivated and says they contradict competitive practices.