Chinese Ambassador to US Congratulates Biden on Taking Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Chinese Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai congratulated newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden on Thursday on taking office, expressing hope for steady development of the bilateral relations and cooperation against global challenges.

"Congratulations to President Biden on his inauguration! China looks forward to working with the new administration to promote sound & steady development of China-U.S. relations and jointly address global challenges in public health, climate change & growth," Cui wrote on Twitter.

Biden was sworn in as the US president on Wednesday. According to the White House, the new US leader will prioritize coronavirus pandemic response, climate, racial justice, the economy, healthcare, immigration and restoration of the US position in the world.