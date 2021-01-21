UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador To US Congratulates Biden On Taking Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Chinese Ambassador to US Congratulates Biden on Taking Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Chinese Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai congratulated newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden on Thursday on taking office, expressing hope for steady development of the bilateral relations and cooperation against global challenges.

"Congratulations to President Biden on his inauguration! China looks forward to working with the new administration to promote sound & steady development of China-U.S. relations and jointly address global challenges in public health, climate change & growth," Cui wrote on Twitter.

Biden was sworn in as the US president on Wednesday. According to the White House, the new US leader will prioritize coronavirus pandemic response, climate, racial justice, the economy, healthcare, immigration and restoration of the US position in the world.

Related Topics

World China Washington Twitter White House Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says looking forward to work with US President ..

4 minutes ago

Du Plessis looking forward to his first Test on Pa ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Press: In war against virus, Dubai has set an ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.