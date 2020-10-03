Chinese Ambassador to US Wishes Soon Recovery to President Trump Diagnosed With COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has wished soon recovery to US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

"My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS [first lady] for a speedy and full recovery," the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

On late Friday, Trump arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he will work from the hospital's offices over the next several days.