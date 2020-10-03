UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Ambassador To US Wishes Soon Recovery To President Trump Diagnosed With COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:50 AM

Chinese Ambassador to US Wishes Soon Recovery to President Trump Diagnosed With COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has wished soon recovery to US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

"My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS [first lady] for a speedy and full recovery," the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

On late Friday, Trump arrived at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, where he will work from the hospital's offices over the next several days.

Related Topics

China Twitter Trump Wife United States Melania Trump From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

10 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

9 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

10 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

10 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.