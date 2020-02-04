Chinese ambassador Yao Jing issues article 'A Good Neighbour Is A Blessing'

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) : China-Pakistan relations are as solid as a rock, which is the result of long-term cultivation from weals and woes, the two governments and peoples have been through, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing writes in an article.

The article "A Good Neighbour Is A Blessing" authored by the Chinese Ambassador was published by People's Daily, one of the most influential newspapers in China, to express the Chinese people's heartfelt appreciation for the timely support from Pakistan as it has always given in every crucial time.

"China and Pakistan are only one mountain apart. The two peoples are intimate and share the friendship of "iron brothers". China-Pakistan relations are as solid as a rock, which is the result of long-term cultivation from weals and woes the two governments and peoples have been through," the ambassador highlights at the very beginning of the article, according to China Economic Net.

The Chinese ambassador further elaborates on the timely aids the two neighbours have provided to each other when one is in need.

In 2008, when the Wenchuan Earthquake hit China, Pakistan sent all the tents to the disaster area immediately. In order to save space, the accompanying medical team took down the seats on the plane and sat on the ground all the way.

In 2010, Pakistan was hit by a flood, and China sent aid to the most dangerous remote areas.

In Yemen's foreign nationals evacuation in 2015, Chinese warships helped evacuate 176 Pakistani citizens and Pakistani warships assisted in the evacuation of 8 Chinese students from the port of Mukalla. The commander of the Pakistani warship issued an order that "our warship will not leave till the last Chinese student arrives." "This year, when China is abruptly hit by the novel coronavirus and all the Chinese nation, governments at all levels, hospitals, institutions, are exhausting themselves to fight against the ruthless virus, our neighbour Pakistan is still here backing us," Yao writes.

President Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan have shown their confidence in the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and the Chinese government to lead the Chinese people to win the battle with novel coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on behalf of the Pakistani government, has emphasized that Pakistanis always stand with their "iron brothers".

On February 1, a military aircraft of Pakistan fully loaded with medical masks, hazmat suits, and safety goggles landed in Urumchi, delivering the most needed medical supplies, and passing on the warm friendship and firm support to the Chinese people.

When some airlines stopped their flights to China, the Pakistani government announced the resumption of direct flights between the two countries on February 3, after the end of the Chinese Spring Festival, so as to facilitate exchanges between the two sides.

Pakistan has also taken some necessary monitoring measures. But "it is precisely because of its trust in China's prevention and control capabilities and measures that Pakistan welcomes Chinese friends and continues to work together for China-Pakistan cooperation and the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor,"� Yao adds in the article.

Apart from adamant support from the Pakistani government, "We are even more touched by the deeds of the Pakistani people in wish to help Chinese," Yao writes. The examples are as followed: "When a local friend heard that Chinese people in Pakistan were reluctant to go out to buy daily necessities because of isolation (for prevention of disease), he wrote to me: 'my home is very large, which can accommodate 200-300 people. Welcome Chinese friends to my home for dinner'"� "Usman, a young Pakistani doctor working in Changsha, offered to go to Wuhan to join the front-line medical team to prevent the epidemic. His reason is simple: 'I love China'" Many people in Pakistan use Wechat. Yao says, "I receive hundreds of Wechat blessings, such as 'Pray for China! Cheer for China!' from my Pakistani friends every day."� "When the Chinese people are fighting the epidemic, I can feel, deep in my heart, the support and encouragement from our 'iron brothers' in Pakistan. A good neighbour is a blessing. We are sure to win the battle of prevention and control of the epidemic. The support and encouragement from international friends, including Pakistan, have raised our confidence in victory," Yao concludes.