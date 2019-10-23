Representatives of some Chinese American groups on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to the U.S. House of Representatives' passing of a Hong Kong-related act

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Representatives of some Chinese American groups on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to the U.S. House of Representatives' passing of a Hong Kong-related act.

Some 100 scholars, local residents and representatives of some major overseas Chinese groups from the U.S. East Coast had a gathering in Manhattan's Chinatown on Tuesday afternoon, to express their grave concerns over the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month.

Attendees described the act as having confused right and wrong, as well as a gross interference in China's internal affairs, which would have a negative impact on the development of U.S.-China relations. It is a "poor bill" that should not pass the Senate and should be rejected by the White House, they said.

A statement adopted and released at the gathering said that the ongoing violence and rioting in Hong Kong, a special administrative region (SAR) of China, is something that will not be tolerated by any government in the world.

The Hong Kong SAR government and Hong Kong police have made responsible and legitimate efforts to maintain Hong Kong's security and stability and protect people's life and property, which should by no means be called "violation of human rights," it added.

James C. Hsiung, a professor of politics at New York University, said that some protesters' violent acts in Hong Kong, such as engaging in arson and vandalism, have actually infringed upon the basic rights of the general public.

Hong Kong's prosperity relies heavily on the success of the "one county, two systems" principle, as well as on the prosperity of China as a whole, said Hong Kong-grown Chen Weiping, a senior member of the Gee How Oak Tin Association, one of the oldest family associations of Chinese Americans with over 20 chapters across North America.

Chen urged all overseas Chinese to see the violent and lawless nature of Hong Kong riots under the guise of "democracy," and hope for an early return to peace and stability in Hong Kong.