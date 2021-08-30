UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Argentine, Indian Leaders To Partake In Russia's Eastern Economic Forum Online

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:29 PM

Chinese, Argentine, Indian Leaders to Partake in Russia's Eastern Economic Forum Online

The leaders of China, Argentina, India and Thailand will deliver video speeches at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), scheduled to open in Russia's Vladivostok later in the week, the Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The leaders of China, Argentina, India and Thailand will deliver video speeches at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), scheduled to open in Russia's Vladivostok later in the week, the Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported.

President Vladimir Putin will attend the forum in person, along with his Kazakh and Mongolian counterparts.

Held annually since 2015, the forum was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year's session will take place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The event, aimed at developing businesses ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East, will be held in a hybrid format.

The Sputnik news agency acts as general media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

India Thailand Russia China Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Argentina September 2015 Media Event From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler donates 12,000 arts titles to House ..

Sharjah Ruler donates 12,000 arts titles to House of Wisdom

3 minutes ago
 IGP directs devising comprehensive policing plan t ..

IGP directs devising comprehensive policing plan to tackle changing security sce ..

3 minutes ago
 Fawad urges world, regional powers to support for ..

Fawad urges world, regional powers to support for formatting inclusive Afghan go ..

3 minutes ago
 UK's Evacuation From Afghanistan a 'Humiliation' - ..

UK's Evacuation From Afghanistan a 'Humiliation' - Conservative Lawmaker

3 minutes ago
 Authorities requested to stop irrigation water sup ..

Authorities requested to stop irrigation water supplies from Khanpur dam

9 minutes ago
 Taliban Demand From US to Share Information on Thr ..

Taliban Demand From US to Share Information on Threats in Afghanistan - Source

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.