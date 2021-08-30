The leaders of China, Argentina, India and Thailand will deliver video speeches at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), scheduled to open in Russia's Vladivostok later in the week, the Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The leaders of China, Argentina, India and Thailand will deliver video speeches at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), scheduled to open in Russia's Vladivostok later in the week, the Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported.

President Vladimir Putin will attend the forum in person, along with his Kazakh and Mongolian counterparts.

Held annually since 2015, the forum was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year's session will take place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The event, aimed at developing businesses ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East, will be held in a hybrid format.

The Sputnik news agency acts as general media partner of the forum.