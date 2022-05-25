UrduPoint.com

Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan - People's Liberation Army

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Chinese armed forces have organized military exercises near the island of Taiwan, with these measures taken to "warn the United States," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army of China said on Wednesday.

During his visit to Japan on Monday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion and attempts to change the status quo unilaterally.

"Recently, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organized joint combat readiness patrols and military exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan," the military said in a statement, adding that this was "a serious warning due to the recent activity between the US and Taiwan."

