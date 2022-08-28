Chinese Armed Forces Put on High Alert After US Navy Cruisers Pass Through Taiwan Strait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The Chinese armed forces are on high alert to stop any provocations after the US Navy cruisers passed through the Taiwan Strait, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Shi Yi said on Sunday.

"The US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam made the passage through the Taiwan Strait on August 28, causing widespread attention.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command escorted the US cruisers and exercised full control over their activities. Command units are on heightened alert to stop any provocations in a timely manner," the spokesman said in a statement on WeChat.

Earlier in the day, Reuters, citing three US officials, reported that two US Navy ships were passing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US-China tensions escalated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.