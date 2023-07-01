Chinese Army Delegation Visits France, UK for Consultations - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) A delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army paid visits to France and the United Kingdom from June 24 to July 1 to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and international security issues, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The delegation held discussions with foreign parties on developing bilateral defense relations, exchanged in-depth views on international and regional security issues of common interest," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the discussions enhanced bilateral mutual understanding and trust.