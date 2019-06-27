UrduPoint.com
Chinese Army Preparing Military Parade To Commemorate State's 70th Anniversary - Ministry

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

The People's Liberation Army of China is preparing for a military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the modern Chinese state, Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the country's defense ministry, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The People's Liberation Army of China is preparing for a military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the modern Chinese state, Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the country's defense ministry, said on Thursday.

"As for the participation of the armed forces in celebrating the 70th anniversary of the formation of the People's Republic of China, we are now preparing, and we will publish information in due course," Ren said at a briefing, asked about the details of preparations for the military parade.

Since 1949, when the People's Republic of China was formed, military parades in the country were held only on the occasion of the National Day on October 1. In 1960, authorities decided that military parades would take place only once in a decade. The previous such parade was held in 2009.

