UrduPoint.com

Chinese Army Ready To Cooperate With Russian Army To Strengthen Coordination - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Chinese Army Ready to Cooperate With Russian Army to Strengthen Coordination - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Chinese army is ready to cooperate with the Russian army to further strengthen strategic communication and coordination, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"The Chinese army is ready to make efforts together with the Russian army to fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two states, to further strengthen strategic coordination and communication," Tan told reporters.

The Chinese army is also ready to cooperate with the Russian army to further strengthen mutual trust in the military sphere, maintain regional peace and security, implement global security initiatives, as well as is ready to jointly protect international justice together with the Russian army, the official said.

Related Topics

Army Russia China

Recent Stories

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police p ..

PM expresses grief over martyrdom of four police personnel in Lakki Marwat attac ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.