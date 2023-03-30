Chinese Army Ready to Cooperate With Russian Army to Strengthen Coordination - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Chinese army is ready to cooperate with the Russian army to further strengthen strategic communication and coordination, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"The Chinese army is ready to make efforts together with the Russian army to fully implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two states, to further strengthen strategic coordination and communication," Tan told reporters.

The Chinese army is also ready to cooperate with the Russian army to further strengthen mutual trust in the military sphere, maintain regional peace and security, implement global security initiatives, as well as is ready to jointly protect international justice together with the Russian army, the official said.