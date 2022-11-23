UrduPoint.com

Chinese Army Stands For Peace But Ready To Repel Enemy Attacks - Defense Minister

November 23, 2022

Chinese Army Stands for Peace But Ready to Repel Enemy Attacks - Defense Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Chinese army is the army of peace, but it is steadfast in its commitment to China's interests and has the ability to stand up to enemy attacks, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Wei participated in the ninth session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cambodia's northwestern resort city of Siem Reap.

"The Chinese army is the army of peace that wants to contribute to world peace together with the armies of other countries," Wei said, adding that although China does not encroach on the interests of other countries, when it comes to the protection of its own interests, "it is as steady as rock.

"

The minister emphasized that the Chinese army was confident and had the ability to repel enemy attacks.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform for cooperation between the defense ministries of ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners ” Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US ” created in April 2010.

