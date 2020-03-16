Chinese association receives over 180,000 epidemic related complaints

The Chinese Consumers Association said Sunday it received 180,972 epidemic-related complaints from Jan. 20 to Feb. 29, according to its report

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chinese Consumers Association said Sunday it received 180,972 epidemic-related complaints from Jan. 20 to Feb. 29, according to its report.

The association launched an online campaign on Sunday, the World Consumer Rights Day, in a bid to strengthen the protection of legal rights and interests of consumers amid the epidemic outbreak.

Complaints involving sales price topped the list, accounting for around 45 percent of the total, as illegal activities like prices gouging on daily necessities or tie-in sales emerged amid the epidemic.

The report also noted that low-quality products and contract cancellations were among the outstanding problems that the public was mostly concerned about. The association called for more efforts to optimize related policies and intensify crackdown on illegal activities.