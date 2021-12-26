Chinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Two crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship have entered open space for the second time to carry out works for the construction of the country's own orbital station, Tiangong, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday, citing the Chinese space program.

As was the case during the first Shenzhou-13 spacewalk on November 7, two crew members will exit the spacecraft while another one will be coordinating their work from inside.

The current crew includes commander Zhai Zhigang and first-time mission astronaut Ye Guangfu, as well as Wang Yaping, the first female astronaut to board the Chinese orbital station. They have been at Tiangong since October 16 for a six-month mission.

China began building its own space station in April. Construction works are scheduled to end in 2022.