Chinese Astronauts To Conduct Extravehicular Activities For Second Time
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:06 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday that astronauts currently in China's space station core module Tianhe will carry out extravehicular activities for a second time within the next few days.
The three Chinese astronauts have been working and living in orbit for two months. They were sent into space on board the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and entered Tianhe on June 17.
The astronauts are in good condition and the combination of the core module, the spaceship and the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft is operating stably, the CMSA said.