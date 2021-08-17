Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday that astronauts currently in China's space station core module Tianhe will carry out extravehicular activities for a second time within the next few days

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday that astronauts currently in China's space station core module Tianhe will carry out extravehicular activities for a second time within the next few days.

The three Chinese astronauts have been working and living in orbit for two months. They were sent into space on board the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and entered Tianhe on June 17.

The astronauts are in good condition and the combination of the core module, the spaceship and the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft is operating stably, the CMSA said.