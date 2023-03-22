UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Australian Defense Officials Hold First Formal Meeting Since 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Chinese and Australian defense officials held formal security talks for the first time since 2019, resuming their frozen military dialogue, the defense ministries of both countries said on Wednesday

At their previous, informal, meeting, Richard Marles, the incumbent Australian defense minister, and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Fenghe, had agreed to develop defense relations.

"The working group of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) held the eighth defense coordination dialogue with the Australian side in Canberra, Australia, today," the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese side also noted the parties had exchanged "frank and in-depth views" on regional and international security issues, as well as discussing military cooperation between the countries.

"The dialogue was conducted in a professional atmosphere, with both sides exchanging views on regional security issues," the Australian Defense Ministry said, as quoted by the 9 news broadcaster.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry harshly criticized the AUKUS nuclear submarines deal, stating that Australia, the US and the UK demonstrated hypocrisy on the matter of nuclear non-proliferation, as nuclear submarines were set to transferred to Canberra.

